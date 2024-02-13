President, PM greet Hindu community on Saraswati Puja

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in separate messages today, greeted the members of the Hindu community on the occasion of the Saraswati Puja.

The Hindu community is set to celebrate Saraswati Puja, worshipping the Goddess of knowledge, music, art, and culture, across the country tomorrow amid festivity, and religious fervour.

Both the president and PM pointed out the heritage of interfaith harmony and the government's commitment to ensure rights of all to establish a non-communal and secular Bangladesh.

In his message, President Shahabuddin said the participation of all irrespective of caste, creed, and religion in the Saraswati festival is the reflection of the non-communal spirit and heritage of the country.

"Bangladesh is a country of communal harmony," he said and urged all to make contributions from their respective positions to further consolidate this harmony.

Hasina, in her message, said Bangladesh is traditionally a country of communal harmony where all people irrespective of religions and castes have complete freedom to practice their respective religious activities.

She said people of diverse beliefs have been living in the country since time immemorial and performing religious rituals freely.

"I think religion is for individuals but festivals are for all. I believe the communal harmony will be strengthened further in the coming days," said the premier.

She said Goddess Saraswati is the symbol of truth, justice, and knowledge.

On the occasion of Saraswati Puja, the PM urged members of the Hindu community to devote themselves to nation-building through acquiring knowledge and maintaining religious harmony.