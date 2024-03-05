Power, Energy Sector: Dhaka wants to import 9,000MW from neighbours

Bangladesh wants to import 9,000MW of electricity from neighbouring countries, said State Minister for Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid yesterday.

Dhaka and its neighbours have a huge opportunity to work together for the development of the power and energy sector, he said after separate meetings with Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma and Chinese Ambassador Yao Wen.

He urged both the country envoys to enhance ties and invest more in Bangladesh.

"We want to import 9,000MW of electricity from neighbouring countries. The process to import hydro-electricity from Nepal and Bhutan has advanced," he said while Indian High Commissioner called on him at his office in the ministry.

Nasrul told the Indian envoy that a deal is likely to be signed next month to import 40MW of hydropower from Nepal. The import of 500MW from Nepal through Indian company GMR is almost final while the import of renewable energy is also in progress.

State Minister Nasrul Hamid meets India, China envoys

Country will require $30b investment in five years

"The import and export from Meghalaya, Tripura, or Assam can be discussed," he said. "We want to increase the connectivity with neighbouring countries including India. We need Indian cooperation in this regard."

Nasrul said power trade will get momentum if there is a dedicated line from Nepal to Bangladesh, which will also benefit India.

The high commissioner said India's cooperation with Bangladesh in the power and energy sector is growing.

Meanwhile, the state minister told the Chinese ambassador that they will require around $30 billion investment in the power and energy sector in the next five years. "We are looking forward to China playing a more substantial role."

"Chinese companies are making significant contributions to the expansion of the power and energy sector," he said. He offered to form a joint-special team to explore the potential fields of investment.

Ambassador Yao reiterated China's commitment to strengthening bilateral ties.