Poor pay, long work hours making them quit jobs: study

Disruption to work-life balance due to extended working hours alongside family responsibilities is compelling many female ready-made garments workers to leave their jobs, according to a study.

The findings of the study, "Unpaid Care Work: Perspective of Employers and Workers in RMG Sector," were revealed at a seminar at Dhaka's CIRDAP auditorium yesterday.

Aimed at investigating the current challenges being faced by female RMG workers, the study was conducted during February-March this year, by Oxfam with support of Karmojibi Nari and Creative Pathways Bangladesh.

Around 79 percent of female RMG workers who quit cited family responsibilities as the prime reason, said the study.

Meanwhile, 31 percent of respondents said they were unable to take care of their children due to long work hours, and thus, had to leave their jobs.

Additionally, 29 percent said they quit due to inadequate salary and benefits, 18 percent cited harassment and discrimination, while 17 percent blamed poor working conditions.

"Daycare centre facilities should be arranged by factory owners," said Shah Mohammad Abu Zafar, president of Bangladesh Labour Federation.

"The government and factory owners must ensure all the required benefits within the industrial areas," he mentioned, stressing on the prevalence of malnourishment in female RMG workers and the need to address it immediately as it hampers productivity.

The wages have increased but their (workers') standard of living did not improve, said Meher Afroz Chumki, former state minister of women and children affairs ministry. Alongside highlighting the gap between workers' income and personal expenditure, she also stressed the need for daycare facilities at factories, emphasising on existing laws that are in place in this regard but are seldom adhered to.

"We need to practically implement the research findings and recommendations. Only then will laws be created and accountability be ensured," said Shirin Akhter, founder of Karmojibi Nari.

She also called for collaborative research and initiatives by the government and private stakeholders to improve sectors that employ more women.