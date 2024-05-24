Pond turns into a waste dumping ground

This picture depicts the condition of the pond at Robirbazar in Moulvibazar’s Kulaura upazila which currently serves as a dumping ground. Photo: Star

The government pond close to a kitchen market at Robirbazar in Kulaura Upazila has served as a water source for the firefighters in the past let alone for other various household purpose.

But sadly, it has gradually transformed into a landfill due to continuous dumping of waste materials by locals and traders at the adjacent kitchen market.

This degradation not only intimidating the existence of the vital waterbody, but also posing threats to local environment and serious health hazards.

Despite being a public asset, the pond has long been neglected by the authorities concerned as no effective measures have been taken to monitor it and putting it on the verge of extinction.

Accumulation of waste materials has not only narrowed the year-old pond, but also disrupted its ecological balance by ruining the aquatic life.

According to Robirbazar Traders' Welfare Association, there are more than 1,500 small and large shops at the kitchen market and the pond, covering 26 decimals of land, is located in the middle of the market.

Local residents said the pond had been used for various purposes in the past, but it has become a waste dumping ground now due to lack of supervision.

The water of the pond now spreads a foul odour all over the place.

Moreover, many shops have been erected on the bank of the ancient pond in the past few years.

Apart from this, traders and buyers often throw garbage into the pond as there is no dustbin facility inside the market area, traders Hira Mia said.

Earlier, many traders of the market used to take bath in the pond, but now the pond water is polluted as local residents often dump their waste into it, Hira further said.

President of Robirbazar Traders' Welfare Association Masuk Ahmad said as the pond is a government property, they have appealed to the upazila administration and other related departments to clean the pond in order to bring its old environment back.

He urged the authorities concerned to take step and save the ancient pond from dying as soon as possible.

Mohammad Raqib Ahmad, union assistant land officer, said people have been dumping wastes into the pond near Robirbazar Land Office for long.

There is no other alternative to collect water if any fire incident occurs in the area, said UP member Golam Hossain.

Contacted, lessee Kibria Hossain Khokon said the pond has gradually turned into a wasteland as people are randomly dumping garbage in it.

Alongside implementing a proper waste management system, community awareness campaigns can be organized to aware people about the importance of preserving local waterbodies and adverse effects of indiscriminate waste disposal, General Secretary of Robirbazar Club Ashfak Tanvir said.

Kulaura Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mahmudur Rahman said the upazila assistant commissioner (Land) has been given the responsibility to take necessary step in this regard.