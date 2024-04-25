Police to beef up security across Dhaka

DMP chief terms measures ‘regular practice’

Dhaka Metropolitan Police has been instructed to beef up security measures in police stations, outposts, and police establishments, alongside the introduction of an alarm scheme.

Signed by DMP Commissioner Habibur Rahman, the circular issued on Tuesday, instructed to increase security measures for firearms and ammunition for patrol teams.

In the 19-point circular, the DMP further asked to install three permanent sentry posts in each police station and deploy double sentries at night, while instructing sentries to keep their arms and bullets in their custody and stay alert.

The circular further asked at least one inspector to be present at police stations with the duty officer at night. A patrol team should remain on duty near police stations so that the team can rush for any emergency, the circular reads.

DMP boss Habibur Rahman, however, termed the circular a part of "regular practice".

"There are no specific threats. We have given the circular as a part of regular practice so that police can stay on alert and capable of facing any kind of untoward situation," he told The Daily Star last night.

"For instance, an armed group of Kuki-Chin National Front attacked the Thanchi Police Station in Bandarban. We need to be alert to avert such activities," he added.

According to the circular, at least one official -- out of the zonal deputy commissioner, additional deputy commissioners, and assistant commissioners -- should stay out the whole night to monitor patrol duty.

If any visitors come to police stations after midnight, they can be allowed to enter after a proper security check.

Regarding the alarm scheme, the circular stated the scheme should be updated and ready, and that the police station areas should be marked properly so that officials staying at the stations or outposts can take position during emergency conditions.

The duty officer, sentry, or constable should ring the alarm as soon as any security threat arises.

The duty officer and the wireless operator should inform all other units and seek help if any police stations or outposts come under attack.

During the alarm, the officials should be in position with their arms and bullets.

The officers-in-charge of police stations should take part in the alarm scheme training at least twice a month, and the DC, ADC, and AC should take part once a month, according to the circular that was sent to all the additional commissioners, joint commissioners, deputy commissioners of DMP.