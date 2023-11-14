PM opens 157 projects including Purbachal, Ctg expressways

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 10,041 structures and houses under 157 development projects, including the Sheikh Hasina Swarani (Purbachal Expressway) and first elevated expressway in Chattogram.

She opened and laid foundation stones of the development schemes from the Gono Bhaban through video conference.

Of the projects, 4,644 were of various development infrastructure, and 5,397 were houses for landless and homeless people under the Ashrayan-2 project across the country involving Tk 97,471 crores under 24 ministries and divisions.

Among the schemes, 15 projects including the Purbachal Expressway, which was recently renamed the Sheikh Hasina Swarani, were completed under the housing and public works ministry while different agencies of the shipping ministries are implementing 15 projects.

Four of the projects are under the primary and mass education ministry.

Under one of the four projects, the authority has constructed buildings for 2,023 government primary schools across the country. The PM also opened at least 1,259 buildings of different educational institutions under the education ministry across the country.

Four day-care centres implemented under a project of the women and children affairs ministry were also inaugurated.

The premier opened two technical training centres in Manikganj and Narayanganj, which were built under a project of the expatriates' welfare and overseas employment ministry.

A total 101 centres across the country were connected virtually to the programme.

A video documentary on the overall development of Bangladesh under the current Awami League government was screened at the function.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud and Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque among other ministers were present on the dais.