PM to exchange greetings at Gono Bhaban on Eid day

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will exchange greetings with mass people, including party leaders and workers, as well as judges and foreign diplomats at Gono Bhaban tomorrow on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Hasina, the Awami League chief, will exchange Eid greetings with the party colleagues, poets, litterateurs, writers, journalists, teachers and intellectuals from 10:00am, PM's speech writer M Nazrul Islam told UNB.

Later, she will exchange greetings with judges, cabinet secretary, chiefs of three services of Bangladesh Army, foreign diplomats, senior secretaries, secretaries and other civil and military officials with rank equivalent to secretaries.

Eid-ul-Fitr, the largest religious festival of Muslims, will be celebrated in Bangladesh tomorrow.