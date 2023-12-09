PM confers Begum Rokeya Padak 2023 on five noted women

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today conferred the Begum Rokeya Padak 2023 on five women for their outstanding contribution to society, women's education and empowerment.

Sheikh Hasina handed the awards at a programme in Dhaka's Osmani Memorial Auditorium, marking the 143rd birth and 91st death anniversary of Begum Rokeya Shakhawat Hossain.

The five recipients are first female vice chancellor of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) Professor Khaleda Ekram (posthumous) of Bogura for women's education; noted reproductive health expert Dr Halida Hanum Akhter of Rangpur for women's rights; Kamrunnesa Ashraf Dina of Netrakona for her contributions to the socio-economic development of women; Ronita Bala of Thakurgaon for rural development; and Nishat Mazumder (mountaineer) of Lakshmipur district.

On behalf of the recipients, Nishat Mazumder spoke at the event.

Women and Children's Affairs Ministry arranged the event to celebrate Begum Rokeya Day 2023.

State Minister for Women and Children's Affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira presided over the event, while Women and Children's Affairs Secretary Nazma Mobarek read out the citation of the recipients.