Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina will address the nation at 7:00pm today ahead of the 12th parliamentary election on January 7.

"In her address, she will announce her party's election manifesto before the nation," said a press release signed by AL Office Secretary Barrister Biplob Barua last night.

The address will be aired simultaneously by Bangladesh Television, Bangladesh Betar, private TV channels and radio stations.