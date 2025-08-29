Phulpur upazila in Mymensingh: Erosion leaves school on the brink of collapse

A primary school in Mymensingh's Phulpur upazila has been at risk of river erosion for years.

Talukdana Government Primary School, established in 1982 in a remote area, has faced serious threat from erosion over the last couple of years. This year, however, the situation has reached its peak and the school could be washed away at any moment, feared locals.

The school serves several villages.

Tofazzol Hossain, a member of Singherswar union, said erosion began some 15 years ago but no proper steps have yet been taken. Almost all of the school's 35 decimals of land has already been devoured.

Headteacher Anjuman Ara Begum said due to erosion by the Kongsho and Bhogai rivers in recent years, the school has become a victim. This year, it is on the verge of collapse if the ongoing erosion continues with the monsoon rains, she said.

She said Water Development Board officials have visited the site on several occasions, but to no avail. The road leading to the school has already broken down, forcing teachers and students to use an alternate route.

Once the school had around 400 students from Talukdana and Dhanarbhita villages, but due to erosion the number has dropped to about 100 over the years, she said. Only a few students attend classes now.

Saima Akter, a fourth grader, said they feel unsafe continuing classes as the school has no protection.

Fifth grader Mohammad Al Amin echoed her.

Phulpur Upazila Education Officer Shanewaz Begum said high officials of the department have been informed about the matter.

UNO Sadia Islam Shima said they had informed WDB officials through a letter two months ago. Quoting WDB officials, she said protection work for the school will begin soon.

SM Abid Hossain, sub-divisional engineer of WDB in Mymensingh, said an assessment will be made to start protection as soon as possible.