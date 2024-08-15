People with sticks checking IDs, confining people near Dhanmondi-32

On the 49th anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman being murdered at his residence on Dhanmondi-32, students and general people this morning were seen near the historic spot attacking and confining people apparently on suspicion of going there to pay their respects.

Photo: Dipan Nandy

Hundreds of students and general people carrying sticks took position on roads near the residence of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Dhanmondi 32.

Our reporters and photographers at the spot saw students checking ID cards of passersby and detaining "suspicious" people.

Photo: Rashed Shumon

A man -- presumably an AL sympathiser -- was discovered by the students and the general crowd.

Photo: Rashed Shumon

He was dragged to a group of army men while students yelled at each other not to beat him up. "Don't hit him! Hand him over to the army," a person was heard shouting.

A group of detained people were kept in front of Mastermind school's main gate area. They were later handed over to the army members.Since early morning today, students started gathering with sticks in hand.

Photo: Rashed Shumon

While filing this report around 10:30am, the students and people were seen taking position in front of Metro Shopping Mall, Shukrabad intersection, Mastermind school, and the road-32 bridge.

Photo: Rashed Shumon

A small procession of students were going back and forth between Dhanmondi 32 and 27. Most of them had sticks and pipes in their hands.

A small amount of police, BGB and army personnel took position at the Metro Shopping Mall intersection.