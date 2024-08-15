Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Thu Aug 15, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Aug 15, 2024 03:24 AM

Bangladesh

Rokeya Prachi attacked at Dhanmondi-32

Says the actress
Staff Correspondent
Thu Aug 15, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Thu Aug 15, 2024 03:24 AM

National Award-winning actress Rokeya Prachi was attacked as she and others were lighting candles at the historic residence of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi-32 yesterday evening.   

In commemoration of Bangabandhu's death anniversary on August 15, Prachi planned to lit the candles.

The actress told The Daily Star, "Around 7:15pm, we were suddenly attacked. We were protesting, but then we were surrounded andbeaten up."

Earlier in the morning, Prachi staged a silent protest at Dhanmondi-32. The house, once a symbol of national pride, was set on fire after the fall of Hasina-led government.

"I am here at Dhanmondi-32," she wrote on social media, "Let justice be served for all murders... Let there be justice for the erasure of Bangalee history. I am here. We also want justice. I will remember the history of independence and Bangabandhu in this peaceful protest. I am at the burnt Dhanmondi-32 ... "

