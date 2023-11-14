People can vote freely in next polls; schedule in one or two days: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurates and lays foundation stone of 10,041 structures under 157 development projects from the Gono Bhaban on November 14, 2023. Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today reiterated her firm conviction that the people of Bangladesh would cast votes independently in the next general elections.

"The Election Commission (EC) may announce the election date and time [election schedule] in one or two days -- the people will cast their votes freely," she said.

The PM said this while virtually inaugurating and laying foundation stone of 10,041 structures under 157 development projects including Sheikh Hasina Swarani (Purbachal Expressway) and first elevated expressway in Chattogram from the Gono Bhaban."The next election is getting nearer. If the people cast vote for us, we will come to the power ... Otherwise, we will have no regret..."

She said the Awami League never comes to power by undemocratic means.

Hasina also thanked people for voting her party to power time and again and thus giving it the chance to serve the nation.

She said the BNP-Jamaat alliance does not want to take part in the election, and rather wants to create an unstable situation in the country by carrying out arson violence.

She also said her government has taken all measures including enacting new laws to make the election free and fair.

"We have ensured the voting rights of the people through struggle."

The PM also said the EC introduced transparent ballot boxes and prepared voter lists with photographs following the proposals of the Awami League.

The prime minister said BNP-Jamaat have no intention to be in the next election, rather they are out to foil the polls.

They have started unleashing arson terrorism by setting fire to vehicles when people are living in peace and comfort and the country's development has been progressing at full speed, she said.

The premier reiterated her call to the countrymen to prevent arson terrorists, saying good sense should come to the arsonists and they must leave arson terrorism.

"We're still seeing the suffering of those who were burnt in arson attacks in 2013 and 2014. So, we don't want people to suffer again," she said.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud, Local Government, Rural Development (LGRD) and Cooperatives Minister Md Tazul Islam, Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque and Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder were present there.

Prime Minister's Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah conducted the event.

A total of 101 centres across the country were connected virtually to the programme.