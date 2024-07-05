Pension Scheme: Univ teachers carry on strike as meeting with Quader cancelled

Federation of Bangladesh University Teachers' Association yesterday said it is hopeful of having a meeting with government representatives regarding their demand for reinstating teachers' pension scheme.

A scheduled meeting between the federation and Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader was cancelled yesterday, said Prof Nizamul Hoque Bhuiyan, secretary general of the FBUTA.

He said, "Minister Obaidul Quader told us that he has to sit with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to discuss some other issues. As a result, he has decided not to hold the meeting with the teachers today [Thursday]."

Prof Nizamul said, "We are still hopeful of a meeting with the government. At the same time, we will continue our protest."

The teachers under the banner of Dhaka University Teachers' Association (DUTA) continued their strike for the fourth straight day.

Teachers of other public universities, including Buet, Rajshahi university, Ruet, Jahangirnagar University, Jagannath University, Chittagong University, Barishal University, Begum Rokeya University, and Hajee Mohammad Danesh University also observed the strike.

Though academic buildings remained open in most of the universities, students were hardly seen. Most classrooms and examination halls were locked.

Additionally, the university authorities either kept the transport service suspended or significantly reduced trips to and from campuses.

Teachers at the public universities said that they will continue their indefinite work abstention until their demands are met.

Teachers of 35 public universities under the banner of FBUTA have been refraining from work since Monday demanding reinstatement of the previous pension facilities instead of the newly introduced "Prottoy" scheme of the Universal Pension System.

They have been demonstrating against the government decision to include all officers and employees, joining the service of autonomous, self-governing, nationalised, statutory, or similar organisations and their subordinate institutions on or after July 1 in the "Prottoy" pension scheme.

Teachers said the newly recruited teachers will suffer financial loss, and many will not take up teaching at universities if the new pension scheme is introduced. They also demanded a separate pay scale for university teachers and inclusion of professors in the pay grade equivalent to that of a senior secretary.