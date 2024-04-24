Patients suffer as services remain halted

Medical service seekers in Chattogram suffered yesterday as doctors at private hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centres enforced a 24-hour strike.

Physicians did not attend to patients, even in their private chambers, as part of the strike.

Doctors' organisations -- including Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA), Bangladesh Paediatric Association (BPA), and Swadhinata Chikitsak Parishad -- observed the strike in Chattogram from 6:00am yesterday to 6:00am today.

The decision came after two of their colleagues were assaulted by patients' attendants following disputes over service on different occasions at Patiya General Hospital and Medical Center Hospital on April 11 and April 14, respectively.

"We have enforced the strike demanding punishment for the attackers," said Dr Faisal Iqbal Chowdhury, general secretary of BMA, Chattogram chapter.

Consequently, government hospitals -- including Chittagong Medical College Hospital and Chattogram General Hospital (CGH) -- faced a huge rush of patients.

Tamanna Binte Karim from Satkania was unaware of the strike. She had to return without undergoing an endoscopy test at Epic Healthcare.

"I am a patient of gastritis. I saw a doctor in his private chamber on Sunday. He advised me to undergo various tests, including abdominal endoscopy. I thought I would get the tests done today [Tuesday] and show the reports to the doctor in the evening but to no avail…"

Jahir Rayhan, brand manager of Epic Healthcare Pvt Ltd, did not respond to repeated phone calls made by this correspondent.

Service seekers were seen returning from the closed Sensiv Diagnostic Centre and Inova Hospital Limited in the Jamal Khan area.

The same situation prevailed at other facilities -- including National Hospital, Parkview Hospital, CSCR Pvt Ltd, Chevron Diagnostic Centre, Max Hospital, Medical Centre Hospital, and Metro Diagnostic Centre.

When one Supti Barua was taken to Parkview Hospital at Katalganj, the hospital authorities refused to admit her. Consequently, she was taken to CMCH.

CMCH Director Brig Gen Shamim Ahsan said as private hospitals did not receive patients, there was a very high rush at CMCH outpatient and inpatient departments.

"Normally around 900 patients are admitted a day to CMCH, but the number has risen to 1,200 today [Tuesday]," he said.