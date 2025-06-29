Over 100 Babui chicks dead as tree in Jhalakathi felled

Locals of Jhalakathi yesterday expressed outrage after over 100 weaver bird (Babui pakhi) chicks were killed and several eggs damaged when a palm tree, considered a vital nesting site for the species, was cut down in Jhalakathi Sadar upazila.

One Mizanur Rahman allegedly felled the tree, which stood adjacent to a paddy field in Purba Guaton village.

The tree had been sold to Mizanur by the owner of the field, Mobarak Ali Fakir, locals said.

The tree housed over 100 weaver bird nests. While many of the adult birds managed to fly away, the chicks and eggs were destroyed, witnesses said.

UNO Farhana Yeasmin said they learned about the incident and conducted an investigation. "We found the allegations to be true and decided to take action against the accused.

She requested the forest department to file a case against Mizanur in this regard.

Md Kabir Hossain Patowary, deputy conservator of forests and divisional forest officer of Barishal's social forestry division, confirmed that legal action would be taken against the accused.

"We will file a case against the accused under the Wildlife [Conservation and Security] Act for killing the chicks, damaging eggs, and destroying the nests," he said.