Office time 9 to 3, curfew pause 7am to 6pm

The government yesterday extended curfew pauses and office hours for three days from today.

Public and private offices will be open for six hours from 9:00am to 3:00pm, which was 11:00am to 3:00pm last week.

However, banks will open at 10:00am and transactions will conclude at 3:00pm. The banks will stay open till 3:30pm.

The curfew pauses in Dhaka, Narayanganj, Gazipur, and Narsingdi will be for 11 hours from 7:00am.

After Tuesday, the office schedule will be fixed again.

Following the quota reform protests that later turned violent, the government imposed curfew and deployed armed forces on July 19 night.

Government offices reopened on a limited scale on Wednesday after a three-day (Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday) general holiday.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal last night said district magistrates and police commissioners will fix the curfew time of the districts under their jurisdictions.

After meeting officials of different law enforcement agencies at his Dhanmondi home, the minister said the curfew would be lifted when normalcy is fully restored.