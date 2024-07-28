Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Sun Jul 28, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Jul 28, 2024 11:29 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Office time 9 to 3, curfew pause 7am to 6pm

Staff Correspondent
Sun Jul 28, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Sun Jul 28, 2024 11:29 AM

The government yesterday extended curfew pauses and office hours for three days from today.

Public and private offices will be open for six hours from 9:00am to 3:00pm, which was 11:00am to 3:00pm last week.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

However, banks will open at 10:00am and transactions will conclude at 3:00pm. The banks will stay open till 3:30pm.

The curfew pauses in Dhaka, Narayanganj, Gazipur, and Narsingdi will be for 11 hours from 7:00am.

After Tuesday, the office schedule will be fixed again.

Following the quota reform protests that later turned violent, the government imposed curfew and deployed armed forces on July 19 night.

Government offices reopened on a limited scale on Wednesday after a three-day (Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday) general holiday.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal last night said district magistrates and police commissioners will fix the curfew time of the districts under their jurisdictions.

After meeting officials of different law enforcement agencies at his Dhanmondi home, the minister said the curfew would be lifted when normalcy is fully restored.

Related topic:
Countrywide curfewoffice time
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Internet outage, curfew leave foreign investors in a bind

12h ago

Over 5,500 held in one week

1d ago

‘End crackdown, restore full access to internet’

1d ago

Bus, train services may take days to normalise

3d ago
While waiting to see her arrested husband, Joly, 21, feeds her 18-month-old son in front of the CMM court yesterday afternoon.

Scenes of despair at CMM court

3d ago
|বাংলাদেশ

সারাদেশে বিকেল ৩টায় মোবাইলে ফোর জি সেবা চালু: পলক

ফোরজি ইন্টারনেট সেবা চালুর পর আগামী তিন দিনের জন্য সব ব্যবহারকারীকে ৫ জিবি ইন্টারনেট বিনামূল্যে দেওয়া হবে।

৪৩ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

শহরজুড়ে ব্লক রেইড, আতঙ্কে নগরবাসী

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification