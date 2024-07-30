Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Tue Jul 30, 2024 03:16 PM
Last update on: Tue Jul 30, 2024 04:34 PM

Bangladesh

Normal office hours to resume from tomorrow

Tue Jul 30, 2024 03:16 PM Last update on: Tue Jul 30, 2024 04:34 PM

All public and private offices will run their operations as per their normal schedule -- 9:00am to 5:00pm -- from tomorrow.

The Ministry of Public Administration sent an SMS to the media personnel in this regard today.

Office time 9 to 3, curfew pause 7am to 6pm

In response to widespread violence centring the quota reform movement, the government imposed a curfew beginning at midnight on Friday, July 19. 

Following the curfew, a general holiday was declared on July 21, 22, and 23.

Later, the curfew was relaxed from 10:00am to 5:00pm, with office hours on July 24 and 25 set from 11:00am to 3:00pm.

From July 28 onwards, public and private offices operated for six hours, from 9:00am to 3:00pm.
 

Countrywide curfewoffice timequota protest
|বাংলাদেশ

আগামীকাল থেকে ৯টা-৫টা অফিস

আগামীকাল বুধবার থেকে স্বাভাবিক সময়সূচিতে সরকারি অফিস চলবে। ফলে সকাল ৯টায় অফিস শুরু হয় তা চলবে বিকেল ৫টা পর্যন্ত।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অর্থনীতি

কোটা আন্দোলনে সহিংসতায় বাংলাদেশের রেটিং কমিয়েছে এসঅ্যান্ডপি

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
