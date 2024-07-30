Normal office hours to resume from tomorrow

All public and private offices will run their operations as per their normal schedule -- 9:00am to 5:00pm -- from tomorrow.

The Ministry of Public Administration sent an SMS to the media personnel in this regard today.

In response to widespread violence centring the quota reform movement, the government imposed a curfew beginning at midnight on Friday, July 19.

Following the curfew, a general holiday was declared on July 21, 22, and 23.

Later, the curfew was relaxed from 10:00am to 5:00pm, with office hours on July 24 and 25 set from 11:00am to 3:00pm.

From July 28 onwards, public and private offices operated for six hours, from 9:00am to 3:00pm.

