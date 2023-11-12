Nov 8 RMG workers-police clash: Another worker dies with shotgun pellet wounds

Another readymade garment worker, who suffered shotgun pellet wounds in a clash between police and RMG workers in Gazipur's Konabari area on November 8, died early today.

Jalal Uddin, 42, a supervisor of Islam Garments of Gazipur, breathed his last around 12:30am while undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit of the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).

Confirming the death, Md Masud Mia, an assistant sub-inspector of DMCH Police Outpost, said the body has been kept in the DMCH morgue for autopsy.

The victim's brother-in-law Rezaul Karim said Jalal hailed from Netrakona district. He was living in Konabari Zarun Bazar area with his wife Nargis Parveen and their daughter.

He said Jalal suffered bullet wounds in his stomach and was admitted to the DMCH soon after the incident on November 8.

Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH police outpost, said on November 8 that Jalal was brought to the hospital with shotgun pellet wounds.

Another worker, Anjuara Khatun, 28, was shot dead and 30 people, including Jalal, were injured in Konabari as law enforcers opened fire on garment workers demonstrating for a minimum monthly wage of Tk 23,000, a day after it was fixed at Tk 12,500.

Morgue sources told The Daily Star that there were shotgun pellets on her forehead, arm, and back.