No scope to change election time frame

Says law adviser

The 13th national parliamen-tary election will be held by February next year as scheduled, with no possibility of changing the time frame, said Law Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul yesterday.

Speaking to reporters at the ministry, he said the government remains firmly committed to holding the election in February.

"This is the position repeatedly emphasised by our chief adviser. The Election Commission has been instructed accordingly, and all necessary measures are being taken," he added.

On questions regarding some parties, including the NCP, calling for reforms and the completion of trials related to the July uprising before the election, the law adviser said, "We have full confidence in the sense of judgment of the political parties, including those that supported the July uprising."

Asked whether an election would be possible if political differences persist, he said, "The government's position on the election has been stated repeatedly: we are firmly committed to holding the election in February. All state activities are proceeding with this goal in mind, and there is no scope for delay."

Commenting on the NCP's demand for holding local council elections before the national polls, he said, "That is the NCP's party statement. I have nothing to say on their internal positions. I have stated the government's stance."

On the law-and-order situation, Nazrul said it has fluctuated over the past year, sometimes deteriorating, sometimes improving.

"In a post-revolutionary situation, society experiences various instabilities. While the occasional deterioration in law and order is regrettable, it is not unusual. We have handled such situations before and will manage them again. Insha'Allah, it will improve," he added.