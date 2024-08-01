No room for militancy in Bangladesh: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said the nation had witnessed the savagery of militancy in guise of anti-quota movement, and reiterated her vow that there would be no room for militancy and terrorism in Bangladesh.

"There will be no room for militancy and terrorism in Bangladesh. Their main strength, Jamaat-e-Islam and Shibir, will be banned under section 18 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 2009," she said.

The prime minister once again sought cooperation from the United Nations (UN) and other countries through their expertise to probe every incident during the countrywide mayhem to expose the perpetrators to justice.

She made the remarks as the chief guest at a voluntary blood donation programme and discussion and dua mahfil at the Krishibid Institution Bangladesh in the city's Farmgate area.

Bangladesh Krishak League (BKL) organised the programme ahead of the National Mourning Day to be observed on August 15.

Sheikh Hasina, also President of the ruling Awami League (AL), alerted the countrymen that Jamaat and Shibir will go underground and continue their destructive acts after being banned.

"We all in unison have to face them. Everyone will have to remain alert to this end and I seek cooperation from the countrymen," she said.

The prime minister said she knew attempts on her life may come time and again like the previous occasions.

"But I don't care. Allah has given life, and He will also take it away. I will do everything required for the welfare of the people," she said.

The prime minister said they will not tolerate anymore the destruction of the properties they built and playing ducks and drakes with the fate of the countrymen.

The countrywide mayhem was carried out to tarnish the image of Bangladesh abroad, she also said.

AL's Advisory Council Member Advocate Yusuf Hossain Humayun, and Agriculture and Cooperative Affairs Secretary Faridur Nahar Laily, among others, spoke on the occasion.

BKL President Samir Chanda presided over the event moderated by General Secretary Umme Kulsum Smriti.

At the outset of the programme, a one-minute silence was observed as a mark of showing glowing tributes to the martyrs of the August 15, 1975.

A milad and dua mahfil was held at the end of the programme to seek eternal peace of the departed souls of the August 15, 1975 martyrs and the deceased who lost lives in the recent violence.

Hasina said the militants from around Dhaka carried out killings on the one hand and on the other hand, launched destruction of the public establishments built for welfare of the people.

She said the militants damaged and torched BTV Bhaban, Setu Bhaban, BTRC Bhaban, metro rail, toll plazas of the eelvated expressway and Hanif Flyover, the Covid-19 hospital, a water treatment plant, sewage treatment plant, and many other establishments.

The violence claimed lives of many people of different professions that include police personnel and journalists, she said, adding the militants even hanged police and an AL activist after they killed them.

She continued that the perpetrators even conducted searches for the police and AL leaders and activists to attack them during the widespread mayhem.

"What kind of movement was it?" she questioned. "Who will shoulder the responsibilities of the deaths?"

The PM came down heavily on protesters continuing the movement even though all the demands are met.

"What logic is there to continue the movement when cent percent demands are met? Why the movement continues and in whose interest?" she said.

The prime minister said now some intellectuals are supporting the movement.

She asked whether they extended support for what was militant and terrorists acts carried out centring the quota movement from which none, including police, RAB, journalists and commoners, was spared.

The prime minister said she had earlier alerted the guardians and teachers in her televised speech to the nation on July 17 that there had been risk to lives of their children.

She requested them not to allow their children to go out of the house, sensing the danger.

"Because I know what the militants and terrorists can do," she said.

The prime minister called upon the AL leaders and activists to stay beside the people during the month of mourning alongside observing it.

"Let's take a pledge to materialise the ideal of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on which he had liberated the country," she said.