Nine new HC judges take oath

President Mohammed Shahabuddin has confirmed the service of nine additional judges of the High Court, who were appointed two years ago.

The law ministry today issued a gazette notification to this effect saying that the president regularised the appointment of the nine High Court judges in consultation with the chief justice as per the constitution of the republic.

The confirmation will come into effect from the date of taking oath by the judges, according to the gazette notification.

The nine judges are Justice Mohammad Showkat Ali Chowdhury, Justice Md Atabullah, Justice Biswajit Debnath, Justice Md Ali Reza, Justice Md Bazlur Rahman, Justice KM Emrul Kayesh, Justice Fahmida Quader, Justice Md Bashir Ullah and Justice AKM Rabiul Hassan.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan administered oath to them as permanent judges this afternoon.

However, the president did not confirm the services of two additional HC judges--Justice Md Aminul Islam and Justice SM Masud Hossain Dolon, who were appointed two years back along with the nine judges.

The president, however, has extended their services for the next six months.

The law ministry issued a separate notification today to this effect.

The notification did not say why the services of two judges were not regularised.

Law Minister Anisul Huq could not be reached for his comments on this issue despite repeated attempts over his phone.