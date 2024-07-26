Nine hour curfew break from 8:00 am in Dhaka, 3 other dists

Soldiers on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Narayanganj’s Mouchak. Photo: Anisur Rahman, Amran Hossain, Saurav Hossain Siam

The government has decided that the ongoing nationwide curfew will continue until further notice.

Curfew will be imposed in Dhaka, Narsingdi, Narayanganj and Gazipur today and tomorrow with a nine-hour pause from 8:00am.

The decision on the curfew in other districts will be taken by the deputy commissioners concerned.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said this after a one-hour meeting with the law enforcement agencies at his residence in the capital yesterday.

He said they will make a decision tomorrow about continuing the curfew on Sunday.

The minister said their drives against those involved in vandalism, setting fire to state properties, and killing police personnel and the PS of former Gazipur city mayor Jahangir Alam will continue.