Next 5 to 6 days crucial in determining where the country is heading: Shafiqul Alam

Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam today said the next five to six days would be crucial in determining where the country is heading.

"We'll know in the coming five or six days where we are going. These days are very crucial," he said.

He also mentioned that the timeframe announced in London for holding the 13th national parliamentary election will not be delayed.

He was speaking at the "BSRF Dialogue" organised by the Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters Forum (BSRF) at its office in the Secretariat.

Marking the first anniversary of the July mass uprising on August 5, preparations are underway, said Shafiqul Alam.

"The next four or five days will be crucial for Bangladesh's political settlement. Work is underway on July Declaration and July Charter."

"He (Prof Yunus) initially mentioned early April (2026). Later, we said in London that if substantial reforms take place… if progress is made, then it (election) might happen in February. That's still where we stand -- the election will be held on schedule."

"We hope the upcoming election will be a festive one. There is always some level of violence in every election, but we will make our utmost efforts to bring violence down to zero," he said.

The event was presided over by BSRF President, Masudul Hoque, and moderated by General Secretary Ubaidullah Badal.