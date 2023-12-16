Nation celebrating Victory Day

The nation is celebrating the 53rd Victory Day today amid festivity, paying homage to three million martyrs and freedom fighters of the Liberation War.

The nation is celebrating Victory Day today as the country was liberated from the Pakistani occupation forces on that day 52 years back after a nine-month-long bloodstained War of Liberation

On December 16 in 1971, after a nine-month-long war, Bangladesh was born as an independent country under the leadership of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

A girl holding a flag in front of National Memorial, Savar. Photo: Palash Khan

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid tributes to the martyrs of the 1971 Liberation War by placing wreaths at the National Memorial in Savar, on the outskirts of Dhaka, marking the day.

Later, the prime minister also paid rich tributes to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing a wreath at his portrait at Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in Dhanmondi of the capital.

The president and his wife Dr Rebecca Sultana will host a reception at Bangabhaban marking the day.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan and other dignitaries are expected to join the reception on the lawn of the Bangabhaban at about 5:30pm.

As many as 20,000 guests have been invited to the reception programme.

Members of BNP pay tribute to war heroes. Photo: Palash Khan

Cabinet members, advisers, state ministers, ambassadors and high commissioners of different countries, Supreme Court judges, chiefs of the three services, members of parliament, senior political leaders, academics, business community leaders, artists, valiant freedom fighters and families of Bir Shreshtha gallantry award recipients and distinguished citizens will also attend the reception.

The day is a public holiday.

Important buildings and structures have been illuminated. Besides, important roads and road islands in the capital and other cities across the country have also been decorated with national flags and colourful festoons.

National dailies have brought out special supplements highlighting the significance of the day while electronic media will broadcast month-long special programmes based on the Liberation War.

Different social and cultural organisations including Bangladesh Awami League, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, Bangla Academy, National Museum, Liberation War Museum, and Bangladesh Shishu Academy have organised Liberation War-based discussions, cultural events and drawing, essay and sports competitions for children and display Liberation War-related documentaries.

DRU members pay homage to war heroes. Photo: Palash Khan

On the occasion of Victory Day, a discussion titled 'Upholding the spirit of the Liberation War and the best use of digital technology in building the Sonar Bangla as dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman' will be held at the national, district and upazila levels across the country.

Receptions will be hosted for freedom fighters and family members of martyrs at the city, district and upazila levels.

Special prayers will be offered at mosques and other places of worship, seeking eternal peace in the souls of martyrs of the Liberation War and peace, progress and prosperity of the country.

Improved diets will be served in jails, hospitals, orphanages, old-age homes and other similar institutions across the country.

All children's parks and museums will be kept open for all without tickets and Liberation War-based films will be screened in the cinema halls free of cost across the country.

On the day, a documentary and poster exhibition on the history and heritage of the Liberation War will be organized at Swadhinata Stambha and the Underground Museum at Suhrawardy Udyan in the city.

Similar programmes will be taken at district and upazila levels as well as Bangladesh missions abroad, highlighting the significance of the day.