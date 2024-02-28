MPs elected to reserved women's seats sworn in

The lawmakers elected to reserved women's seats in parliament were sworn in this afternoon.

Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury administered the oath-taking ceremony at the oath chamber of Jatiya Sangsad around 3:30pm.

The Awami League MPs-elect took oath at first, followed by two MPs-elect of the main opposition Jatiya Party.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, deputy speaker Shamsul Haque Tuku, deputy leader of the House Matia Chowdhury, whips of parliament, were among those present at the ceremony.

The Parliament Secretariat had earlier taken all preparations for the oath-taking ceremony.

Yesterday, the Election Commission Secretariat announced the election of 50 MPs to reserved women's seats for the 12th National Parliament.

Among them, two are from the main opposition Jatiya Party, one from Gonotantri Party, a partner of the Awami League-led 14-party alliance, and the remaining are from ruling Awami League.

The sworn-in MPs will attend today's parliament session scheduled to be held around 4:45pm.