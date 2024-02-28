Bangladesh
UNB, Dhaka
Wed Feb 28, 2024 12:08 PM
Last update on: Wed Feb 28, 2024 04:20 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

MPs elected to reserved women's seats to take oath this afternoon

UNB, Dhaka
Wed Feb 28, 2024 12:08 PM Last update on: Wed Feb 28, 2024 04:20 PM
File photo

The lawmakers elected to reserved women's seats will take their oaths this afternoon.

Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury will administer the oath-taking ceremony at the oath chamber of the Jatiya Sangsad at 3:30pm.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be present at the ceremony, according to her official schedule.

The Parliament Secretariat has taken all preparations for the oath-taking ceremony, according to parliament sources.

The Election Commission Secretariat announced the election of 50 MPs to reserved women's seats for the 12th National Parliament yesterday.

Among them, two are from Jatiya Party, one from Ganotantri Party, a partner of the 14-party alliance, and the remaining are from ruling Awami League.

The sworn-in MPs will attend today's parliament session.

According to sources, the seat distribution has been finalised.

Related topic:
reserved seats for women in Bangladesh national parliamentMPs for Reserved Women's Seats
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
দারাজ
|অর্থনীতি

খরচ কমাতে বাংলাদেশেও বড় ধরনের কর্মী ছাঁটাইয়ের পথে দারাজ

এ বিষয়ে অবগত দুইজন ডেইলি স্টারকে জানিয়েছেন, কয়েকজন উচ্চ পর্যায়ের কর্মকর্তাকেও বরখাস্ত করা হচ্ছে।

৪৬ মিনিট আগে
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

বিদ্যুতের মূল্যবৃদ্ধি চাপ বাড়াবে গ্রাহকের

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification