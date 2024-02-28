MPs elected to reserved women's seats to take oath this afternoon

The lawmakers elected to reserved women's seats will take their oaths this afternoon.

Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury will administer the oath-taking ceremony at the oath chamber of the Jatiya Sangsad at 3:30pm.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be present at the ceremony, according to her official schedule.

The Parliament Secretariat has taken all preparations for the oath-taking ceremony, according to parliament sources.

The Election Commission Secretariat announced the election of 50 MPs to reserved women's seats for the 12th National Parliament yesterday.

Among them, two are from Jatiya Party, one from Ganotantri Party, a partner of the 14-party alliance, and the remaining are from ruling Awami League.

The sworn-in MPs will attend today's parliament session.

According to sources, the seat distribution has been finalised.