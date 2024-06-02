Mother, 11-month-old baby murdered in Bogura hotel

Police detain the baby's father

Ashamoni and her son Abdullah Al Rafi

Police recovered throat-slit bodies of a woman and her son from a hotel in Bogura's Banani area this noon.

The deceased are Ashamoni, 22, and her 11-month-old son Abdullah Al Rafi, Abul Kalam Azad, inspector (investigation) of Shahjahanpur Police Station, told The Daily Star.

He said the woman along with her husband hired a room in the Shubhechchha hotel yesterday.

On information, police went to the scene and recovered their bodies.

Police detained the child's father Azizul Haque, a soldier of Bangladesh Army, following the incident, he added.

Azizul was posted at Chattogram.