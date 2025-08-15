Mannan’s orchard of global delights

In the hills of Akbarpur, a green revolution is taking root -- not driven by large corporations, but by the vision and hard work of one man.

Md Abdul Mannan's orchard is no ordinary farm; it is a living mosaic of tropical abundance, where rare fruits from across the globe grow alongside local favourites.

Since its inception in 2018, the orchard has garnered attention for its diverse array of fruit trees, including exotic species such as rambutan and the peanut butter fruit, which add both variety and beauty to the landscape.

Mannan, who introduced rambutan seedlings four years ago, said they cost between Tk 500 and Tk 1,200 each, with trees bearing fruit just a year after planting.

"Last year, I sold rambutan at Tk 500–600 per kilo, earning about Tk 10,000," Mannan said. This year, he expects higher earnings from the fruit. Of the 25 rambutan trees in his orchard, 10 to 15 are expected to bear fruit this season.

Beyond its commercial value, the fruit has earned a reputation among locals, who visit the orchard to pick it themselves.

Another unusual crop is the peanut butter fruit, somewhat similar to an elongated plum, known for its red ripe appearance and light yellow flowers. Mannan has 13 trees, planted three years ago, which began fruiting last year. He sold the fruit for Tk 1,000.

Spanning five acres and 44 percent of land use, the orchard's largest portion, 32 percent, is devoted to dragon fruit.

Mannan has already sold Tk 40,000 worth this year. He also grows 20 varieties of mangoes, including Black Stone, Brunei King, Suryamani, and Amrapali, with nearly 900 trees in total, earning Tk 55,000 from mango sales this year.

His 100 jackfruit trees also yielded Tk 55,000.

Around 18,000–20,000 pineapple plants brought in Tk 1,30,000 this year, while other crops include 55 litchi trees, 15 jam trees, and various bananas, oranges, and Darjeeling malta. With six employees, Mannan spends around Tk 1.5 lakh annually on upkeep, estimating an annual profit of about Tk 2 lakh.

"I'm confident the yield will increase significantly next year," he said.

Visitors from the town, Amir Mia and Suman Das, said they came to see rambutan for the first time. "Its taste is unique. I didn't know it before. Now I've bought 6kg at Tk 500 per kg," one said.

Local resident Arjun Benbangshi said, "I will start cultivating rambutan next season. I want this fruit to spread among more farmers in the area."

District Agriculture Extension Department Additional Deputy Director (Plant Conservation) Nilufar Yasmin Monalisa Sweety said Mannan is the first to cultivate rambutan commercially in Moulvibazar.

"We want this fruit to spread further in the district. Our priority now is to increase awareness and provide advice and assistance to those interested."