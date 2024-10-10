Man injured during student protests dies after two months

Bangladesh
Ramjan Mia Jibon, 26, a shoe-factory worker who sustained wounds during the student-led mass protests on August 5, passed away yesterday while undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Jibon breathed his last around 4:00pm after being treated at DMCH's intensive care unit for around two months, said his uncle Md Rokon.

A group of people beat him up near Bangabandhu Avenue around 11:00am while he was on his way to join a protest.

Jibon's wife Sahara Khatun is six-month pregnant.

The body was sent to DMCH morgue for autopsy, said Inspector Md Faruk, in-charge of DMCH Police Outpost.

