Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim arrives in Dhaka

This is the first visit by a head of a foreign government since the Yunus-led interim govt took charge

Chief adviser Muhammad Yunus receives Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka today. Photo: Chief Adviser's Press Wing

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport this afternoon.

This is the first visit by head of any foreign government since the formation of interim government led by Prof Muhammad Yunus, who was assured of support by the Malaysian leader in a telephone call on August 13.

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus receives Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka today. Photo courtesy: Chief Adviser's Press Wing

It is also the first state visit by any Malaysian leader to Bangladesh in 11 years.

Ibrahim arrived in Dhaka, on Prof Yunus' invitation, around 2:00pm today.

The Malaysian PM is expected to stay in the capital for about four hours.

Photo: Chief Adviser's Press Wing

The Malaysian PM will hold a bilateral meeting with Chief Adviser Prof Yunus at a city hotel. He will also call on President Mohammed Shahabuddin.

The 58-member delegation that Ibrahim will lead include Investment, Trade, and Industry Minister Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan, deputy minister of transport, deputy minister of religious affairs, two members of parliament, and senior officials of the foreign ministry.