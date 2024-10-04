Yunus holds brief meeting with Malaysian PM at Dhaka airport

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus held a brief one-on-one meeting with visiting Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport this afternoon, shortly after the Malaysian PM arrived in Dhaka for a brief visit.

Yunus said he was "very happy" to welcome his old friend in Dhaka, according to a press note from the Chief Adviser's Office.

The chief adviser spoke briefly on the student-led revolution, the sacrifice the students and people made, and the carnage committed by the previous government. Yunus also spoke about his long association with Malaysian universities and its leaders.

Following the meeting, they boarded the same car to travel to the bilateral venue.

The Malaysian Prime Minister arrived in Dhaka around 2:00pm for a short visit.