Maj Gen Abu Ahmed Zahirul Amin Khan no more

Major General (retd) Abu Ahmed Zahirul Amin Khan passed away at his home in Dhaka today. He was 79.

ZA Khan left behind his wife Ummey J Khan, his two sons Ziad and Zoheb Khan, daughter-in-law Medhawi Giri and his grandson Zoran Khan.

His first namaz-e-janaza will be held tomorrow at the Cantonment Central Mosque after Zuhr prayers, which will be followed by his second namaz-e-janaza at the Gulshan Azad Mosque after Asar prayers.

His remains will be buried at Army Graveyard in Banani.

Born on May 11, 1944, ZA Khan served as an army officer from 1967 until his retirement in 1997.

He served as defence attaché at the Bangladesh high commission in Delhi from 1990-1994. He was the chairman of the Red Crescent Society of Bangladesh from 2001 to 2004 and also served as the director general of Bangladesh Institute of International and Stategic Studies (BIISS) in 1996.

He also served as the defence adviser to former prime minister Khaleda Zia from 2001 to 2006.