Lower courts to open Tuesday; SC, HC on Wednesday

Mon Aug 5, 2024 11:07 PM
Last update on: Mon Aug 5, 2024 11:10 PM

The functions of the lower courts across the country will run as usual from tomorrow (Tuesday), a Supreme Court press release said today (Monday).

The judicial activities of both the Appellate and High Court Divisions of the Supreme Court will resume on Wednesday, according to the press release.

The SC administration on Sunday issued separate notifications saying that functions of all the courts across the country will remain closed until further instruction.

