Livestock dept incurs damages worth Tk 5.5cr

Says minister

The Department of Livestock has incurred damages amounting to Tk 5 crore to Tk 5.5 crore due to the nationwide violence over the quota reform protests, said Fisheries and Livestock Minister M Abdur Rahman yesterday.

During the protests, the Savar upazila livestock office and a mobile veterinary hospital were vandalised, resulting in damages worth nearly Tk 3.75 crore, the minister informed reporters at the Secretariat.

Refrigerators, televisions, air conditioners, and other valuables were destroyed during the attacks, he added.

The minister also revealed that two officials who visited the Savar upazila livestock office two days after the attack were physically assaulted.

A case has been filed, and 14 individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident. Looted valuables have been recovered from four of the arrestees, he said.

Additionally, vandalism was reported at the Rangpur district and divisional livestock offices.

Addressing a question about the identification of the attackers, the minister said, "Regardless of their political affiliation, they are not students of any schools or colleges. Those who attacked BTV Bhaban, the Metro Rail, toll plaza, Disaster Management Bhaban, and Setu Bhaban could have carried out these attacks."

Regarding the assessment of damages to farmers caused by the violence, the minister said a committee would be formed to investigate, and necessary actions would be taken based on the committee's report.