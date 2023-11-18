A lifelong passion for trees

Patuakhali man plants over 50,000 trees in 7 decades

In the quiet village of Purbo Atkhali in Patuakhali's Galachipa upazila, 82-year-old Sirajul Islam Hawladar is known among all for planting trees -- his lifelong passion.

For over seven decades, he has been planting trees, transforming not only his village but also 10 other neighbouring ones.

Over the years, he has planted around 50,000 trees, nurturing them as if they were his own children.

"I was encouraged to plant trees at a young age. Trees provide oxygen, shade, and fruits. In the shade of a tree, a weary traveller can sit in peace and rest," Sirajul emphasised.

I plant a tree whenever I see an empty land. Ownership doesn't matter; what matters is keeping nature healthy.

Sirajul is the youngest and only surviving one among his seven brothers. He holds a Kamil (MA) degree from Dhaka Nesaria Kamil Madrasa, and served as imam in various mosques in the upazila, including the one in his village. He is now unable to work due to health issues related to old age.

Three of his four daughters are married, while the youngest, Hamida, is an undergraduate student.

When this correspondent visited Sirajul at his residence, he took him for a walk around the village and showed him the trees he had planted and nurtured over the years. These trees have been growing for decades.

Sirajul usually cultivates seedlings at home, and sometimes buys from the market, before planting those on empty lands in the locality, and caring for those from dawn till dusk.

The trees, including coconut, guava, grapefruit, palm, mahogany, raintree, sundari, thrive along government roads and on lands owned by people, providing fruits and shade while also generating revenue.

Just a couple of months ago, he planted 150 betel nut saplings on the roadside, said locals.

Neighbour Delwar Hossain said, "He nurtures the trees day and night. If a tree becomes sellable, the landowner sells it and shares the proceeds with Sirajul."

Abu Taher, a local tea shopkeeper, added, "Trees planted by him adorn every corner, reflecting his passion."

Despite his family's concerns about his deteriorating health, Sirajul remains undeterred.

"We're proud of his work. But he is getting weak due to old age and we often tell him to stop, but he won't," said his daughter Hamida.

"His work deserves praise. We will allocate all the saplings he needs to further enhance the villages' greenery," said Biswajit Roy, chairman of local union parishad.

"Everyone should follow him and plant trees. If one is felled, two should be planted. It is essential for the well-being of the environment," he added.

Sirajul wishes to continue planting trees as long as he lives.

"I plant a tree whenever I see an empty land. Ownership doesn't matter; what matters is keeping nature healthy."