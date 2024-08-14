Law enforcers on alert for Aug 15

Law enforcers have increased countrywide surveillance ahead of August 15, as no anarchy or subversive activities will be tolerated in the name of holding programmes on that day, according to sources in the police.

Along with the police, members of the armed forces divisions will also remain on the field to ensure security.

"There will be a heavy presence of police so that no one can cause any violence," Home Affairs Adviser Brig Gen (retd) M Sakhawat Hussain said yesterday in reply to a query regarding a tense situation prevailing centring the observance of August 15.

Addressing reporters at the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) headquarters, he said, "We will ensure all protection. We have already spoken with the DG (director general) of BGB… There will also be Rapid Action Battalion, alongside the police."

According to sources, grassroots activists and supporters of Awami League plan to pay tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on National Mourning Day this Thursday across the country.

Some of the former Chhatra League leaders and a section of the party grassroots have already taken the initiative to pay tribute to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum on Dhanmondi 32, which was attacked and set on fire after the fall of the AL government on August 5, sources added.

But no one has sought any permission from Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) yet to hold any programme or rally on August 15, DMP Commissioner Mainul Hasan told The Daily Star yesterday.

Asked about surveillance, he said the police in the capital had started working but were not able to start operations in full fledge yet.

"For this reason, we will be on duty along with the officials of the armed forces to ensure security," added the DMP chief.

The Police Headquarters (PHQ) also instructed the unit officials to remain on alert so that no unwanted incidents can take place.

Rezaul Karim, deputy inspector general (operations) of the PHQ, said, "There is no specific threat or risk centring August 15, but police will remain on high alert to avert any kind of unwanted incidents."

On August 10, three officers, a junior commissioned officer, and five other army personnel were injured when protesters attacked army patrol teams with sharp weapons at Gopinathpur of Gopalganj Sadar.

According to a press release sent by the Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR), two patrol teams of the army went to the spot after protesters blocked the Gopalganj-Dhaka highway.

The teams were attacked with locally made weapons, it said. The protesters also hurled brick chunks at the teams. An army vehicle was set alight and another two were vandalised.

According to the ISPR, the army patrol team fired four shots to disperse the protesters and bring the situation under control.

Additional troops have been deployed in the area, it said, adding that the injured army personnel were out of danger and undergoing treatment.