Launch Ghats in Patuakhali: Lack of pontoons hampers travel

Without pontoons at several launch ghats in the coastal upazilas of Rangabali, Galachipa, Dashmina, and parts of Bauphal in Patuakhali, passengers face serious hazards while boarding and disembarking vessels.

These areas heavily rely on waterways, as boats, trawlers and speedboats are the only means of transportation to and from the district and upazila headquarters.

However, due to the absence of pontoons or connecting roads at many ghats, people are forced to wade through mud or tidal water to reach vessels, often risking accidents and injuries.

"There is no pontoon or jetty here. The approach road was damaged years ago and has never been repaired. Now passengers and goods must be carried through knee-deep mud," said Gazi Mehedi Hasan, a local trader.

"The sufferings intensify during the rainy season. This ghat connects our area with Galachipa, the district town, and other parts of the country. Had there been a pontoon here, the government could also earn revenue," he added.

Another passenger, Jakir Hossain, 48, said, "We have to walk through dirty water and mud to board launches. It's extremely difficult when you're travelling with kids."

According to the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA), Patuakhali has 55 designated launch ghats, among which 10 currently lack pontoons.

The authorities are also in the process of withdrawing pontoons from five more ghats -- Bahechar and Karkhana in Bauphal, Amkhola in Galachipa, Tulatali in Rangabali, and Payrakunj in Sadar upazila.

However, locals claim there are around 70 to 75 ghats in the district, including informal and small-scale ones, and about 30 to 35 of them operate without pontoons, mostly in remote or char areas.

Abdus Salam Mia, master of "ML Prince of Hamza-5", a vessel operating on the Galachipa-Rangabali route, said, "It's not only the passengers, we, the boat operators, also face severe difficulties due to the lack of pontoons."

Jafar Mridha, panel chairman of Boro Baishdia Union Parishad, described Gaiyapara ghat as crucial for the people of Boro Baishdia and Maudubi unions. "Residents use this route to travel to Galachipa, Kalapara, the district town, and even Dhaka."

Rangabali Upazila LGED Engineer Md Habibur Rahman said a proposal for the construction of the approach road to the ghat has already been submitted. "Once funds are allocated, we will begin the work through the tendering process," he said.

Rangabali UNO Rajib Das Purkayastha said, "We've taken steps to build the connecting road to ease public suffering. We will also communicate with BIWTA regarding pontoon installation."

Contacted, Zaki Shahriar, assistant director of BIWTA in Patuakhali, said, "Pontoons may be installed if launch operators and locals make formal requests, preferably through their public representatives. Revenue potential from the ghat will be a major factor in our decision."