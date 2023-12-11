Lalmonirhat Model Mosque: Construction work goes on at snail’s pace

Construction work of a model mosque-cum-Islamic cultural centre in Lalmonirhat Sadar upazila sees very slow progress, much to the inconvenience of the people from local Muslim community.

The government took the initiative of constructing 564 model mosques across the country in 2017. After almost four years, the first 50 mosques were opened for public in 2021.

Department of Public Works (PWD) is implementing the project, located at Dhairkhata village under Kulaghat union in the upazila, on 48 decimals of land at a cost of over Tk 12.6 crores.

PWD officials said Sajid Construction Limited got the work order, but Sakhawat Hossain Sumon, a local contractor, has been supervising the work on behalf of the construction firm from Dhaka.

The construction work was started on September 25 in 2019 and scheduled to be completed by March 24, 2021, but about 75 percent work has been completed so far.

Meanwhile, though about 25 percent work is yet to be done, the construction firm has already withdrawn bills worth Tk 8.50 crores.

Mentionable, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the model mosque and Islamic cultural centre virtually from the Gono Bhaban on April 17 this year.

Abed Ali, president of Dhairkhata Jam-e-Mosque managing committee, said construction of the model mosque may not be completed in next one year due to slow progress of the work.

Mantaj Ali, Imam of the mosque, said the contractor has been running the construction work with only four to five workers every day.

Contacted, Sakhawat Hossain Sumon said construction of the model mosque-cum-Islamic cultural centre could not be completed on time due to rapid spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) across the globe.

"We have sought a time extension till the end of February next year," Sakhawat said.

Lalmonirhat PWD Executive Engineer Al Mamun Haque said despite giving repeated ultimatum the contractor concern seems reluctant to complete the construction by the end of this year.