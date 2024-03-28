Kurigram to perk up with Bhutan’s economic zone

Nur Islam, 70, a marginal farmer in Kurigram, one of the most poverty-prone regions of Bangladesh, was overcome with excitement when he learnt on Monday that Bhutan would be setting up a special economic zone in the area.

The SEZ, which will be set up on 190 acres of land in Madhabram village, will see the flourishing of industries and connectivity between India's northeast, Nepal and Bhutan.

And with it, Nur and his two sons' days of venturing out to different places in search of work will come to an end. Like Nur, people in Kurigram, where job opportunities are few and far between, could not be more excited with the forthcoming SEZ.

"We are hard-working people. But we have to remain unemployed for much of the year. Thus, we cannot overcome the cycle of poverty. Now we think that the special economic zone will create jobs. Thus, we can improve our life," Nur said.

The construction work for the SEZ, which is 190 kilometres from the southern Bhutanese city of Gelephu, will begin soon, according to Mohammad Saidul Arif, Kurigram deputy commissioner.

The Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority has already gotten possession of most of the 190 acres of land at Madhabram, he said, adding that more land will be acquired if needed.

Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck will visit the site in Kurigram today before travelling back home through the Sonahat landport.

The Sonahat land port, which is connected to India's northeastern state of Assam, is 44 kilometres from the designated site of the Bhutanese SEZ, while the Chilmari river port, which is also close to Assam, is 34 kilometres away.

The Dharla river is just 500 metres away, while the Kurigram town is a kilometre away. Rangpur City is 52 kilometres from the SEZ and the Lalmonirhat airport is 31 kilometres away.

"The economic zone is well connected by road, rail, river and air," Arif said.

Kurigram will be known as an international trade zone with the opening of the SEZ, said Abdul Aziz Mia, president of the Kurigram Chamber of Commerce.

"Besides the Kurigram-Bhutan trade relations, there will also be opportunities for commercial communication with the northeastern region of India," he said.

Bangladesh also proposed importing hydroelectricity from Bhutan on the heels of its deal with Nepal to import 40MW of hydroelectricity.

Asked about the potential of regional trade and connectivity, Selim Raihan, a professor at the University of Dhaka's economics department, said: "India's cooperation will be crucial as India's land will be used for land connectivity with Bhutan and Nepal."

He cited the case of the motor vehicle agreement between Bangladesh, Bhutan, India and Nepal.

That landmark arrangement could not be implemented because of the Bhutanese parliament's objection. "So, all countries need to have true political will for regional cooperation," he said.

"The economic zone will add a new horizon in the area of bilateral trade and investment between the two countries and also for achieving greater prosperity in the South Asia region," said the joint statement of Bangladesh and Bhutan.