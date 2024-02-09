Khulna footpaths finally freed

Footpaths in Khulna used to remain occupied by vendors. As part of an initiative, the city corporation and law enforcers freed a 10km stretch of the walkways recently. Photo: Habibur Rahman

From Hogolbunia of Batiaghata, Gautam Mondal often travels to Khulna city for his business. He was used to the congested, narrow footpaths of the city, lined with vendors, hawkers and beggars. With no space left for pedestrians, they were often forced to get down and walk along the roadside.

However, during his visit yesterday, Gautam was shocked to find the footpaths visibly empty.

The Khulna City Corporation, along with Khulna Metropolitan Police, freed all footpaths recently.

KCC freed a 10km stretch of footpath from Rupsha Ferry Ghat via Gallamari, Dak Bangalow, Moilapota, Shibbari to Daulatpur- Khalishpur on January 15.

"We are walking on the footpath without any hindrance," said an elated Gautam.

Rojob Ali, a lawyer of Khulna Judge Court, said KCC made a similar move earlier, but after a few days vendors and hawkers returned. But this time, KCC and KMP took strict measures and have been monitoring round-the-clock so that no one can grab the footpaths.

Nuruzzaman Talukder, estate officer of KCC, said, "Some vendors cleared the area after we instructed them. Then we conducted drives, especially on BIDC road, Boyra intersection and KMCH area."

Nazmul Azom David, secretary of Consumers' Association of Bangladesh, said, "Considering the sufferings of marginal people, the authorities should provide an alternative space for them."

There are 5,000 to 6,000 hawkers and vendors in Khulna city, who run businesses on walkways. "Many of them have no alternative to earn a living. We must consider these people's livelihoods," said Janardon Datta Nantu, central committee convener of Socialist Party of Bangladesh.

Alimuzzaman, a hawker from Picture Palace intersection, said, "I have no work now. Over the last two weeks, I tried to open my shop, but police drove me away. "

KCC Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque said all stakeholders must come forward to keep the walkways free for pedestrians.