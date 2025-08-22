Journalist Bibhuranjan Sarker missing, family files GD

According to his family, he left home at 10:00am yesterday

The family of journalist Bibhuranjan Sarker says they have not been able to find him since yesterday morning. A general diary (GD) has been filed at Ramna Police Station in Dhaka.

Bibhuranjan, 71, works as a senior assistant editor at the Bangla daily Ajker Patrika. He also regularly writes columns for different media outlets.

According to his family, he left home at 10:00am yesterday, saying he was going to the office, but has not returned as of today. He also left his mobile phone at home.

As they could not locate his whereabouts, his son Wreet Sarker filed a GD at Ramna Police Station last night. In the GD, he said his father left their Siddheshwari residence at 10:00am for office, as usual, but did not come back.

"We checked at his office in Banasree and learned that he did not go there. We searched in many possible places, including parks and hospitals, but could not find him anywhere. So, we came to the police station and filed the GD," his son told The Daily Star.

By 3:00pm, at the time of filing this report, he still had not returned home, he added.

Contacted, Golam Faruk, officer-in-charge of Ramna Police Station, said, "We are trying to trace him."