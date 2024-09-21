Jatiya Nagorik Committee: A youth platform that seeks new ‘political settlement’

The uprising brought together students and people from various walks of life. We formed this committee to provide a platform for those wishing to rebuild the nation, regardless of ideology or background. — Samanta Sharmeen Committee Spokesperson

The Jatiya Nagorik Committee, formed following the July-August student-led mass uprising, seeks to unite diverse groups in Bangladesh to establish a new political "settlement" for a democratic society.

They also aim to reform the state in line with the aspirations of the student-led mass uprising.

Officially launched on September 8, the 55-member committee is led by Nasir Uddin Patwary as convener, Akhter Hossain as member secretary, and Samanta Sharmeen as spokesperson.

The committee comprises former student leaders, activists, lawyers, journalists, and social media influencers.

Although the platform say they are not a political organisation, they aim to restructure the political landscape though public engagement

Samanta said, "The uprising brought together students and people from various walks of life. We formed this committee to provide a platform for those wishing to rebuild the nation, regardless of ideology or background."

Meanwhile, Nasir outlined the criteria for earning a membership in the platform, saying those who are committed to the "Bangladesh Cause" are always welcome in the platform.

"A member must also be a supporter of the mass uprising. Besides, we don't want anyone from the fascist regime," he added.

Samanta explained the "Bangladesh Cause," saying, "While we may have differing beliefs and political ideologies, all state institutions and forces must function properly, with accountability ensured. Everyone should align on constitutional matters. This collective vision for building a new Bangladesh is what we refer to as the Bangladesh Cause."

The platform believes a fresh political settlement is necessary as the post-1971 and post-1990 political systems have failed.

"Once we can bring together these various perspectives, we can begin to envision a new political settlement. We're engaging with different groups involved in the movement, working to unite them so we can seize this opportunity," added Nasir.

To achieve their goals, the committee plans to establish district and upazila-level committees nationwide, promoting dialogue and public participation.

The platform aims to work closely with the interim government and other political parties to push for reforms.

However, they anticipate challenges from established political parties.

"Conflicts may arise if our proposals differ from theirs," said Samanta, "but we will keep the doors open for dialogue," she added.

The platform has expressed concerns over law enforcement and mob justice, urging the government to restore public trust.

Nasir said, "The law enforcement agencies must reconnect with the people. We also need to build an organised political community to stop mob-justice."

In addition to political reforms, the committee is advocating for a media commission to reform the media sector, which they see as crucial for maintaining communication between the government and the public.

Nasir said the committee plans to operate on three fronts -- cultural, political, and social -- while emphasising the need for young leadership.

He also noted that they are considering to form a Constituent Assembly to address constitutional issues.

Nasir concluded, "The people united during the uprising with a one-point demand. We believe they can unite again to protect future generations and create a new political and social system."