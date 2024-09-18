Islam has no relation with shrine attackers

Says Farhad Mazhar

Poet and writer Farhad Mazhar yesterday said Islam has no relation with the perpetrators who are carrying out attacks on shrines as Alem-Olamas of the country do not support such vandalism.

"Those who are attacking shrines and temples should be identified... If anyone tries to make Islam controversial, people will put up resistance against them," he told a mass resistance march against attacks on shrines, in front of High Court mazar in Dhaka.

Mentioning that students have broken the wall of discrimination, he said, "This trend should be continued. A new constitution should be formulated for the sake of the country."

Urging all to be united under leadership of the youth against fascism, Mazhar said, "The fight against fascism has not finished yet. So, we will have to remain alert. A vested quarter is trying to oust the incumbent government. If any evil force tries to thwart the government, the mass people and students will resist them."

Chief coordinator of Ganosamhati Andolon Zonayed Saki, journalist Salah Uddin Shuvro, writer Ehsan Mahmood, organiser Baki Billah, artists Amal Akash, Bithi Ghosh and Oruf Rahi, among others, spoke at the event. Organiser of the event, Mahtab Uddin Mahtab, conducted the proceedings.

Saki said, "A group of people is intentionally attacking shrines and important state installations. We should be united against the attackers."

At the protest rally, the speakers also demanded stern actions against the people attacking shrines and temples across the country.

Later, they submitted a memorandum to the home adviser.