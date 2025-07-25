Invisible in data, ignored in policy

Speakers call for concrete action, inclusivedata, and gender-focused disability policies

Speakers at a seminar titled “Women with Disabilities: Rights and Inclusive Services”, organised by Women with Disabilities Development Forum (WDDF) at The Daily Star Centre in Dhaka yesterday. Photo: Star

Despite women outnumbering men in Bangladesh according to the 2022 Population and Housing Census, their representation in disability-related data remains significantly lower than that of men.

This underrepresentation suggests that women with disabilities are not being adequately presented in official surveys and data collection, leading to serious underreporting of their true numbers.

The issue extends beyond statistics. Women with disabilities in Bangladesh face greater challenges in education. While 55 percent of men with disabilities are illiterate, the illiteracy rate among women with disabilities rises to 72 percent.

There is an urgent need for government and private institutions to guarantee opportunities and facilities for women with disabilities. — Sara Hossain, Executive director of BLAST

Participation in vocational training is alarmingly low, at just 0.13 percent, while labour force participation stands at a mere 1.04 percent. Among those employed, only 3.13 percent work in the formal sector, with the vast majority (96.87 percent) engaged in informal work.

These figures were presented at a seminar yesterday titled "Women with Disabilities: Rights and Inclusive Services", organised by Women with Disabilities Development Forum (WDDF) at The Daily Star Centre in Dhaka.

Albert Mollah, executive director of Access Bangladesh Foundation, highlighted the severe invisibility of women with disabilities in the labour force. According to the 2021 National Survey on Persons with Disabilities, only 11.34 percent of these women participate in the workforce, with nearly 93 percent lacking any employment, compared to 59 percent of men with disabilities.

He said 37.09 percent are denied essential healthcare due to financial constraints, lack of family support, distant or inaccessible facilities, staff shortages, and privacy issues. Women with disabilities also face disproportionately high rates of mental, physical, and sexual abuse, especially those with intellectual and speech impairments, who are often abused by acquaintances.

A BRAC University study found that 74.3 percent experience mental abuse, 33.2 percent physical abuse, and 10.3 percent sexual violence, largely driven by their vulnerable social and economic status.

Salma Mahbub, founder and general secretary of the Bangladesh Society for The Change and Advocacy Nexus (B-SCAN), said women with disabilities are not truly recognised as women in society.

Meaningful change at the state level requires following a specific protocol -- something no government has yet implemented in a holistic or strategic way. — Farida Yesmin Executive director of DRRA

"A woman becomes a mother, carries a child, and faces reproductive health and WASH (water, sanitation and hygiene) needs -- yet these realities are absent from laws, policies, and services," she said.

"Even women without disabilities often hesitate to use public toilets; the situation is far worse for women with disabilities. Hospitals also lack accessible toilets, resulting in severe neglect and inhumane conditions," she added.

Mahbub called for broader research into the barriers faced by women with disabilities in education, healthcare, employment and daily life, along with special measures, quotas, and guaranteed accessible services.

Nazrana Yeasmin Hira, programme coordinator (Rights and Governance) at Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF), said properly nurturing and funding organisations of women with disabilities would significantly reduce many of their challenges in accessing rights and opportunities.

"Empowering these organisations will ease law implementation. Members can engage local communities to demand why rights aren't upheld or why data is missing," she said.

Supreme Court lawyer Advocate Rejaul Karim highlighted the need to include underrepresented groups beyond physical disabilities, such as those with autism and Down syndrome, when designing services.

He stressed evaluating whether vocational trades offered are women-friendly, noting that gender segregation in work and trades often prevents women from participating due to social stigma.

"Changing this situation is urgent. Women with disabilities constitute about 15 percent of the population, and without their contribution, the country's economy cannot sustain. Continued dissatisfaction risks increased societal violence, disrupting peace and development," he warned.

Farida Yesmin, founder and executive director of Disabled Rehabilitation and Research Association (DRRA), emphasised that meaningful change at the state level requires following a specific protocol -- something no government has yet implemented in a holistic or strategic way.

She said while the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) includes a small clause for women, its application has not been properly integrated with other laws in an intersectional manner.

She highlighted that healthcare services addressing the specific needs of women with disabilities -- such as gynaecology, maternal care, and hospital accessibility -- remain limited to discussion. As a result, access, availability, and affordability are very low, depriving many of essential care.

Yesmin said new laws and policies alone are insufficient; effective implementation and adequate funding are vital.

Shirin Akhter, chairperson of Women with Disabilities Development Foundation, said despite repeated requests, a dedicated disability corner for women with disabilities at the National Disability Development Foundation remains unestablished. Its absence in the Department of Social Services reflects a lack of priority for their special needs and privacy.

She also highlighted major gaps in vocational training centres, including Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), where visually impaired, hearing-impaired, and wheelchair users receive little support. Having inspected multiple centres, Akhter expressed concern over the lack of a clear plan or timeline to address these issues.

Mere discussions and promises are not enough; empowering women with disabilities requires concrete action, sufficient funding, and strategic commitment to deliver inclusive, accessible services, she said.

"Despite debates around quotas, reserved rights are necessary because women with disabilities face unique challenges, especially regarding employment. A special employment policy was proposed two to three years ago but remains unimplemented. Such a policy would help secure their rights and opportunities," said Ghulam Faruq Hamim, Bangladesh programme team lead, ADD International Bangladesh.

Barrister Sara Hossain, executive director of Bangladesh Legal Aid Services and Trust (BLAST), said accurate data on how many women with disabilities reach the stage of making legal claims or accessing courts is lacking. Court records do not currently include information to identify persons with disabilities, she noted.

She stressed the urgent need for government and private institutions to guarantee opportunities and facilities for women with disabilities. She urged pressure on the private sector -- including offices, courts, BGMEA, BKMEA, and chambers of commerce -- to take specific inclusive measures for women with disabilities.

Ashrafun Nahar Misit, executive director of WDDF, called for logical and effective action, stressing the importance of consultations among disability organisations.

She said as natural disasters and accidents increase the number of people with disabilities; planning must include their needs to ensure full societal participation.

Md Saidur Rahman Khan, director general of the Department of Social Services, speaking as chief guest, said it is vital to identify and fix systematic failures within government institutions.

"This is not a personal struggle but a systemic issue that requires urgent attention," he said.

He welcomed the gradual increase in allowances for persons with disabilities as a positive step but warned it was only a temporary solution.

"Continuous rehabilitation and measures to foster self-reliance, inclusive education, economic empowerment, health and wellbeing are crucial," he said.

He also emphasised the role of media and public awareness, and noted that data-driven, evidence-based research is key to making accurate decisions and ensuring proper implementation.

The event was moderated by Sharmin Akter Dolon of WDDF, where Dr Tania Haque, professor of the Department of Women and Gender Studies; Nasimun Ara Haque Minu, president of Bangladesh Nari Sangbadik Kendra, also spoke, among others.