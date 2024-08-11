Interim govt to stay as long as needed

Says law adviser

Law adviser Asif Nazrul yesterday said the interim government will stay as long as it is needed.

People want reforms and the political parties want an election, he said, adding that the interim government will balance between the two and make decisions accordingly.

The tenure of the interim government had not been discussed yet, he told reporters at the Secretariat.

"Please keep two things in mind: political parties will expect an election as soon as possible and the common people desire reforms. People expect some urgent reforms from this government," said the adviser for law, justice and parliamentary affairs.

"We have seen police, judiciary, anti-corruption commission, public universities and other institutions being used as weapons to torture and oppress people.

"There are some good people in all these institutions. But the system was set up in a way that the institutions became a terror to the people who had different views and exercised their fundamental rights.

"People want to reform them. We will stay as long as we need to balance the desire for reform with the desire for elections.

"I miss teaching at the university. I want to get back to my life [as a teacher] as soon as possible after this job is done."

President Mohammed Shahabuddin on August 6 dissolved the 12th parliament formed through the January 7 national election.

A statement from the Bangabhaban said the decision to dissolve the parliament was made following the president's discussions with chiefs of three staff of armed forces, leaders of different political parties, representatives of civil society and leaders of the student movement against discrimination.

According to the constitution, a general election should be held within 90 days of the dissolution of parliament.