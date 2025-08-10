Interim govt monitoring Awami League activities: Shafiqul Alam

The interim government is closely monitoring the activities of Awami League, Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said today, amid reports of the party opening an office in India's Kolkata.

"We are keeping a close watch on the Awami League," he said at a press briefing at the Foreign Service Academy, responding to questions about the recent BBC Bangla report on the Awami League office in Kolkata.

The interim government has banned all activities by the Awami League.

Shafiqul also outlined Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus's upcoming three-day visit to Malaysia, beginning tomorrow.

During the visit, Yunus is scheduled to meet Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on August 12.

Bangladesh and Malaysia will sign at least five memoranda of understanding (MoUs) in areas including defence cooperation, energy, business chamber collaboration, and diplomatic training.

Labour recruitment and welfare will be key topics during the discussions.

"We also aim to increase employment opportunities for skilled and professional Bangladeshis," Shafiqul added.

The chief adviser will also push for enhanced cooperation in deep sea fishing and related sectors with Malaysia during his visit.