Indomitable March: Bhutto’s urgent appeal to Mujib

In a telegram sent to Mujib on March 11, 1971, Bhutto expressed his willingness to come to Dhaka immediately to work out a solution so that the National Assembly session could be held soon.

He urged Mujib to work together to build a "new system" where there would be no discrimination among provinces as well as among citizens.

KEEP ECONOMY RUNNING

Tajuddin Ahmad, general secretary of the Awami League, in a statement, urged people to be prepared to foil the conspiracy of the vested interests and the anti-people forces to destroy the economy of Bangla Desh.

The statement called upon people engaged in various economic activities to follow rigorous discipline in every respect for the victory of the people's cause.

The statement also contained several directives for government and non-government organisations.

The ports were allowed to operate their regular activities but non-cooperation would be extended for mobilisation of forces or for materials that might be utilised for the repression of the people.

US DIPLOMATIC CABLE

In accordance with Mujib's request for a political solution, the American Consul General in Dhaka sent the following assessment to the US Embassy in Pakistan and the State Department on March 11, 1971:

"In our view, the political crisis has moved well beyond the LFO and National Assembly discussion of a Six Point Constitution. The election result itself doomed this possibility by, first of all, affording the Awami League the unexpected majority by which to ram through a constitution of its making and, secondly, by cutting Bhutto out of any role greater than Chief Minister of Punjab or leader of the opposition in the National Assembly. What is needed now is a solution which will give something to Bhutto, something to Mujib, something to Yahya and the Army, still preserve at least a vestige of the unity of Pakistan, and hopefully buy time for a cooling of passion."

The EXDIS telegram by Blood suggested 'Confederation' as a possible arrangement under which Bhutto could become Prime Minister of West Pakistan, Mujib the Prime Minister of Bangla Desh (Blood wrote that East Pakistan had become a term for geographers) and Yahya the President of the Confederation of Pakistan.

He further suggested that the Pakistan Armed Forces could, as before, draw sustenance from both wings and be stationed in both wings.

The State Department replied that the endorsement of a political solution could readily be construed by Yahya as support for East Pakistan's separation.

They further commented that Yahya's visit to Dhaka provided the best opportunity to salvage the union of the two wings of Pakistan.

The State Department chose to maintain its posture of non-involvement. [ Archer K Blood, The Cruel Birth of Bangladesh, UPL, 2006, pp. 186-87]