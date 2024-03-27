Indomitable March: Archer K blood’s situation report

March 27, 1971

American Consul General Archer K Blood in a situation report submitted on March 27, 1971, wrote that according to numerous accounts, including eye witness reports, the Pak military crackdown on Bangalee nationalists has been carried out throughout Dacca swiftly, efficiently (despite heavy resistance from some quarters, including pro-Awami League police and East Pak Rifles), and often with ruthless brutality.

Referring to the then Indian deputy high commissioner, he stated that the Pak Army surrounded Tanti Bazar and Shankhari Bazar, predominantly Hindu areas, and burnt houses and innocent people. Residents fleeing the areas were also not spared, he added.

He further reported that thousands of Bangalees were streaming through the city, carrying personal belongings, to find shelter.

Brian Bell, public affairs officer of the American consulate in Dhaka, toured the city on the same day and reported that the Ittefaq office was razed; police barracks at Rajarbagh police camp leveled, apparently by heavy guns; Iqbal Hall badly damaged with dead body lies 10 feet from entrance, and a large area on the outskirts of Old Dhaka gutted.

The army also demolished the Central Shaheed Minar.

ZIA'S HISTORIC RADIO BROADCAST

Maj Ziaur Rahman, at 7:45pm on March 27, made a radio broadcast from Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra in Kalurghat, north of Chattogram city.

"This is Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra. I, Major Ziaur Rahman, at the directive of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, hereby declare that the independent People's Republic of Bangladesh has been established.... In the name of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, I call upon all Bangalees to rise against the attack by the West Pakistan army. We shall fight to the last to free our motherland. By the grace of Allah, victory would be ours. Joy Bangla."

INDIRA GANDHI DEPLORES 'SUPPRESSION'

Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on this day described the military imposition of martial law in East Pakistan as "not merely suppression of a movement, but meeting unarmed people with tanks".

"An opportunity has been lost in East Pakistan for Pakistan to strengthen herself," she told the cheering members of the Indian Parliament.

"The opportunity has been lost in a manner, which is tragic and agonizing, about which we could not find strong enough words."