Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Sat May 18, 2024 12:38 PM
Last update on: Sat May 18, 2024 12:51 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

India imposes 3-day ban on Bangladeshi travellers thru Benapole

Medical, emergency visas out of the purview
Star Digital Report
Sat May 18, 2024 12:38 PM Last update on: Sat May 18, 2024 12:51 PM
Photo: Collected

India imposed a three-day ban on the entry of Bangladeshi passport holders through Benapole border from today due to the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

However, Bangladeshi passport holders with medical and emergency visas are out of the purview of the restriction.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Officer-in-Charge of Benapole Checkpost Police Immigration, Azharul Islam, said, "Bangladeshi passengers without medical visas cannot travel to India, while only Indian passport holders can return from Bangladesh."

A letter from the Indian Police Immigration confirmed the country's Election Commissioner's decision.

The restriction aims to control the movement of passengers during the election period.

Regular travel activities between the two countries will resume on Tuesday, confirmed Rezaul Karim, Benapole port director.

Sine morning, 280 Bangladeshis on medical visa and 220 Indian passengers entered India through Benapole immigration. On the other hand, 380 Bangladeshi travellers, who visited India on medical visas have returned from India.

The restriction left thousands of passengers stranded at the Benapole port, many of whom have returned home.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
বেড়েছে বৃষ্টির প্রবণতা, দূর হচ্ছে তাপদাহ
|আবহাওয়া

বেড়েছে বৃষ্টির প্রবণতা, দূর হচ্ছে তাপদাহ

এ সপ্তাহে সাগরে লঘুচাপের সম্ভাবনা, রূপ নিতে পারে ঘূর্ণিঝড়ে

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

মেডিকেল, ইমার্জেন্সি ভিসা ছাড়া বাংলাদেশি পাসপোর্টধারী যাত্রীদের ভারতে যাতায়াতে বিধিনিষেধ

৫০ মিনিট আগে
push notification